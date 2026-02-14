New digital policy focusing on child protection to be introduced in April  PM

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that a new digital policy with special emphasis on child protection will be introduced in April.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing a meeting held at Monaragala Royal College to brief education authorities in the Monaragala District on the new reform initiatives, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

She noted that the forthcoming two teacher recruitment examinations will be conducted in line with relevant court decisions linked to the ongoing legal proceedings.

The Prime Minister further explained that, in response to numerous requests, steps have been taken to seek court approval to revise the conditions relating to the effective date of degree completion.

Under the new education reforms, Smart Boards are to be provided to 132 schools in the Monaragala District as part of a programme to equip secondary schools with modern technology.

As a symbolic step under this initiative, Smart Boards were presented to 10 secondary schools under the Prime Minister’s patronage, the statement said.

The initiative is being implemented with the intervention of the Digital Task Force operating under the Prime Minister’s Office.

During her visit to Monaragala on February 13, the Prime Minister also observed the implementation of new learning methodologies introduced for Grade One students. She visited Kumbukkana Sri Shanmugam Tamil Maha Vidyalaya and Maduruketiya Maha Vidyalaya in Monaragala to observe the educational activities of Grade One students, the statement added.

In view of increased student enrolment and infrastructure facilities, the Prime Minister approved a proposal submitted by the School Development Society to rename Maduruketiya Maha Vidyalaya as Monaragala Dharmaraja Maha Vidyalaya.

Teachers briefed the Prime Minister that the new education system, supported by revised workbooks and activity-based learning methods, has proven to be effective, with students participating enthusiastically.

Addressing education officials at the meeting held at Monaragala Royal College, the Prime Minister stressed that although it will not provide a complete solution to the existing teacher vacancies, the examinations can offer considerable relief.

She recalled that the Court had previously set the effective date of degree completion as June 30, 2025, but considering numerous requests and following the cabinet approval, the government has sought Court’s consent to revise this date, thereby act in accordance with the decision granted.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the need for transparency and proper planning in the use of funds allocated for school infrastructure, urging authorities to report progress accordingly. She called on education officials to make swift and accurate decisions based on correct data, without divisions along national, provincial, rural or urban lines.

She further noted that discussions are underway within the Piriven Committee of the Ministry of Education to develop Piriven education and address issues faced by Piriven teachers.

The event was attended by members of the Maha Sangha, Uva Province Governor Attorney-at-Law Kapila Jayasekara, Deputy Minister of Trade and Commerce R.M. Jayawardhana, Member of Parliament Ajith Agalakada, Uva Provincial Education Secretary Nihal Gunarathne, and several education sector officials.