BASL to hold emergency general meeting for first time in 14 years, over Akuregoda shooting

February 14, 2026   09:55 am

The President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL), Rajeev Amarasuriya, stated that an emergency general meeting of all members of the Association will be held tomorrow (15), marking the first such meeting in 14 years.

Speaking at a press conference today (14) to clarify the Association’s stance on yesterday’s Akuregoda shooting incident, the BASL President said that the emergency meeting has been scheduled for 3:00 p.m. tomorrow.

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) had strongly condemned the tragic shooting and assassination of an Attorney-at-Law and his wife yesterday (13) at Akuregoda by a group of unidentified assailants.

