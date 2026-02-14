President Anura Kumara to attend IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi

February 14, 2026   11:02 am

India will host the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, bringing together global leaders, policymakers, innovators and experts from across the world to deliberate on the way forward for Artificial Intelligence (AI).

According to a statement issued by the High Commission of India in Colombo, the Summit is anchored in three key Sutras - People, Planet and Progress which define India’s approach to international cooperation on AI.

Meanwhile, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to attend the India–AI Impact Summit 2026, representing Sri Lanka at this major global gathering.

At the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, several world leaders are scheduled to participate in the Summit, including:

1. Bhutan – Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister
2. Bolivia – Edmand Lara Montano, Vice President
3. Brazil – Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President
4. Croatia – Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister
5. Estonia – Alar Karis, President
6. Finland – Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister
7. France – Emmanuel Macron, President
8. Greece – Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister
9. Guyana - Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President
10. Kazakhstan - Olzhas Bektenov, Prime Minister
11. Liechtenstein – H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois, Hereditary Prince of the Principality of Liechtenstein
12. Mauritius – Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam GCSK, FRCP, Prime Minister
13. Serbia – Aleksandar Vučić, President
14. Slovakia – Peter Pellegrini, President
15. Spain – Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, President
16. Sri Lanka – Anura Kumara Disanayaka, President
17. Seychelles - Sebastien Pillay, Vice President
18. Switzerland – Guy Parmelin, President
19. The Netherlands – Dick Schoof, Prime Minister
20. UAE – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

The statement further noted that ministerial delegations from over 45 countries are also expected to take part in the Summit.

Additionally, the UN Secretary-General and senior officials from several international organizations will join the deliberations, it added.

