India will host the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, bringing together global leaders, policymakers, innovators and experts from across the world to deliberate on the way forward for Artificial Intelligence (AI).

According to a statement issued by the High Commission of India in Colombo, the Summit is anchored in three key Sutras - People, Planet and Progress which define India’s approach to international cooperation on AI.

Meanwhile, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to attend the India–AI Impact Summit 2026, representing Sri Lanka at this major global gathering.

At the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, several world leaders are scheduled to participate in the Summit, including:

1. Bhutan – Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister

2. Bolivia – Edmand Lara Montano, Vice President

3. Brazil – Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President

4. Croatia – Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister

5. Estonia – Alar Karis, President

6. Finland – Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister

7. France – Emmanuel Macron, President

8. Greece – Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister

9. Guyana - Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President

10. Kazakhstan - Olzhas Bektenov, Prime Minister

11. Liechtenstein – H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois, Hereditary Prince of the Principality of Liechtenstein

12. Mauritius – Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam GCSK, FRCP, Prime Minister

13. Serbia – Aleksandar Vučić, President

14. Slovakia – Peter Pellegrini, President

15. Spain – Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, President

16. Sri Lanka – Anura Kumara Disanayaka, President

17. Seychelles - Sebastien Pillay, Vice President

18. Switzerland – Guy Parmelin, President

19. The Netherlands – Dick Schoof, Prime Minister

20. UAE – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

The statement further noted that ministerial delegations from over 45 countries are also expected to take part in the Summit.

Additionally, the UN Secretary-General and senior officials from several international organizations will join the deliberations, it added.