The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) stated that foreign tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka during the elapsed period of 2026 have exceeded 400,000.

According to the Authority, a total of 401,787 foreign tourists arrived in the country between January 1 and February 12.

The highest daily tourist arrivals during this period were recorded on February 12, with 12,731 tourists arriving in the country.

Indian nationals constituted the largest segment of arrivals, numbering 70,880, the SLTDA said.

The Authority further noted that arrivals during this period also included 44,053 nationals from the United Kingdom, 36,949 from Russia, 28,332 from Germany, and 22,309 from China.

In addition, a notable number of tourists arrived from France, Australia, and the Netherlands.

The SLTDA also reported that 124,460 foreign tourists arrived in Sri Lanka during the first 12 days of February alone.