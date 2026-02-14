Advisory issued for severe lightning

February 14, 2026   12:17 pm

An ‘Amber’ advisory has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for severe lightning in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern provinces and Badulla, Nuwara Eliya districts.

The advisory issued at 11.30 a.m. today (14) will be in effect until 11.30 p.m.

Accordingly, thundershowers accompanied with severe lightning are likely to occur at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern provinces and Badulla, Nuwara Eliya districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, it added. 

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

