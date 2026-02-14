Suspect arrested with Ice reveals more details on multiple thefts

A team of officers from the Bambalapitiya Police Station arrested a suspect in possession of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ‘Ice,’ on February 8 and produced him before the court, obtaining a detention order for further investigations.

Police said that further investigations conducted following the arrest revealed that the suspect had allegedly committed eight motorcycle thefts, along with numerous property thefts, including laptops and mobile phones, across several police divisions.

The thefts were reported from areas under the Bambalapitiya, Narahenpita, Peliyagoda, Dematagoda, Thalangama, Gothatuwa, Maradana, Kurunduwatta, Borella, and Welikada police divisions.

The suspect has been identified as a 32-year-old resident of Battaramulla, the police said.

Investigating officers have so far recovered several motorcycles, laptops, and other property allegedly stolen by the suspect.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the No. 05 Magistrate’s Court inside the Aluthkade Courts Complex today (14).