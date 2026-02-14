Boat carrying suspected narcotics seized off Mannar; two arrested

February 14, 2026   01:19 pm

The Sri Lanka Navy has seized a dinghy boat along with two sacks suspected to contain narcotics during a raid conducted in the seas off Mannar.

Reports indicate that two individuals were on board the vessel at the time, and both have been taken into custody.

The boat and the suspects are currently being escorted to shore, where further investigations will be carried out to determine the contents of the seized sacks.

