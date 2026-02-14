NBRO alerts schools at risk ahead of O/L exams due to expected rainfall

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) stated that information regarding schools at risk has been provided to the respective Zonal and District Education Offices, as moderate rainfall is expected during the G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) examination period.

Senior Geologist of the organisation, Dr. Wasantha Senadeera, advised that these schools should follow the instructions previously issued during periods of adverse weather.

He further urged the public to ensure their safety by adhering to guidelines regarding the use of roads, school locations, and areas where people gather.

The G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination is scheduled to be held from February 17 to February 26.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology stated that a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the Southeast Bay of Bengal starting tomorrow (15).

Accordingly, the department requested the public to remain vigilant and pay close attention to forthcoming forecasts and announcements issued in this regard.