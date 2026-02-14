Two workers killed in rock blasting accident at Mapitiya quarry

February 14, 2026   01:45 pm

Two persons engaged in labour work at the Mapitiya quarry in Liyangahawela have died today (14) after being buried under mounds of earth and rocks reportedly due to a rock blasting accident.

The quarry is located between the 16th and 17th Mile Posts on the Bandarawela-Poonagala Road, Ada Derana reporter said.

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) stated that steps are being taken to seek the assistance of the Sri Lanka Army to recover the bodies of the victims.

