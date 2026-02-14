Circular issued mandating annual reports on destruction of dangerous drugs

A circular has been issued mandating that annual reports on the destruction of dangerous drugs be submitted to the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board on or before December 31.

Amended instructions have been released making it compulsory to submit annual reports regarding dangerous drugs destroyed under court orders.

This amendment has been made as a supplement to Circular No. JSC/SEC/CIR/2023, dated March 3, 2023, issued by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Accordingly, every court must prepare an annual report on poisons, opium, and dangerous drugs destroyed during a given year under judicial orders.

It is mandatory to prepare the said report according to the format specified in “Annexure - B” and submit it to the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board at the end of every year, on or before December 31. These orders are implemented by the command of the Judicial Service Commission.