585 arrested in island-wide special narcotics operations

February 14, 2026   02:48 pm

Sri Lanka Police said that a total of 585 suspects were arrested during island-wide daily search operations, aiming at eradicating narcotics from the country.

Accordingly, a total of 29,367 people were searched yesterday (14), leading to these arrests.

Police noted that 16 individuals were directly linked to criminal activities, while 142 suspects with open warrants were also taken into custody during the operation.

During the operation, 352 motorists were arrested for drunk driving and 91 for reckless driving.

Additionally, legal action was initiated against 4,318 individuals for other traffic-related offenses, police added.

