Namal calls for Presidential Commission to investigate Aragalaya and funding

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Organizer and Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa, stated that a Presidential Commission should be appointed to investigate the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement and the foreign funding it allegedly received.

He made these remarks while addressing the media at the SLPP party headquarters in Nelum Mawatha yesterday (13).

Expressing his views on this further, Namal Rajapaksa claimed:

“Certain individuals sacrificed a life to achieve their own political objectives under the guise of the ‘Aragalaya’. A group of youth were sent to the gallows. Those who appeared on mainstream media giving advice and inciting people—urging them to take to the streets and attack while promising to take care of the consequences—are now in power, while those young people have ended up at the gallows.”