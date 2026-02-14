Namal calls for Presidential Commission to investigate Aragalaya and funding

Namal calls for Presidential Commission to investigate Aragalaya and funding

February 14, 2026   03:24 pm

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Organizer and Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa, stated that a Presidential Commission should be appointed to investigate the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement and the foreign funding it allegedly received.

He made these remarks while addressing the media at the SLPP party headquarters in Nelum Mawatha yesterday (13).

Expressing his views on this further, Namal Rajapaksa claimed:

“Certain individuals sacrificed a life to achieve their own political objectives under the guise of the ‘Aragalaya’. A group of youth were sent to the gallows. Those who appeared on mainstream media giving advice and inciting people—urging them to take to the streets and attack while promising to take care of the consequences—are now in power, while those young people have ended up at the gallows.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

SC reviews recovery of excise duty arrears from defaulting liquor manufacturers (English)

SC reviews recovery of excise duty arrears from defaulting liquor manufacturers (English)

Digital education policy to be introduced in April  PM Harini (English)

Digital education policy to be introduced in April  PM Harini (English)

Deputy Minsiter Sunil Watagala rejects allegations made by Ven. Kassapa Thero (English)

Deputy Minsiter Sunil Watagala rejects allegations made by Ven. Kassapa Thero (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-02-13

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-02-13

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.13

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.13

Nimal Siripala claims new law may drive Sri Lanka towards a 'dictatorship' (English)

Nimal Siripala claims new law may drive Sri Lanka towards a 'dictatorship' (English)

Fishermen continue 'Satyagraha' for eighth day over seine fishing ban (English)

Fishermen continue 'Satyagraha' for eighth day over seine fishing ban (English)