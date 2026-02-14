Police seek dashcam footage to help identify suspects in killing of lawyer and wife

Sri Lanka Police have sought public assistance to identify the suspects involved in the double homicide that took place at Akuregoda in Thalangama, yesterday (13).

Current investigations have revealed that the gunmen involved in the murders had traveled through Homagama, Pothuarawa Road, the Athurugiriya police area, Kottawa, and Makumbura.

Police believe that dashcam footage from vehicles traveling along these routes last evening may have captured the car suspected to have been used by the suspects—a vehicle bearing registration number “EP KI-7738”.

Accordingly, the police urge vehicle owners and drivers who traveled through the aforementioned areas last evening to check their dashcam recordings.

If any footage of the suspected vehicle is found, the public is requested to immediately notify the police via the following contact numbers:

• DIG (Western Province South): 071 8598008

• Director (Western Province South Crime Division): 071 8592279

Sri Lanka Police further assured that the complete confidentiality of all informants will be strictly maintained.

Under the instructions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), 10 special police teams have been deployed to investigate the incident, in which two unidentified individuals who arrive in a car shot and killed a couple seated inside a motor vehicle at a supermarket parking lot in Akuregoda before fleeing the scene.