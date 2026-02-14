China to implement zero tariffs on imports from 53 African countries

China to implement zero tariffs on imports from 53 African countries

February 14, 2026   04:45 pm

China will implement zero‑tariff treatment for imports from the 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations, starting May 1, 2026, state media reported on Saturday.

China will also continue to push for the negotiation and signing of joint economic partnership pacts, and further expand market access for African exports to China through upgraded mechanisms such as its “green channel”, according to the state television report.

Source: Reuters 
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

SC reviews recovery of excise duty arrears from defaulting liquor manufacturers (English)

SC reviews recovery of excise duty arrears from defaulting liquor manufacturers (English)

Digital education policy to be introduced in April  PM Harini (English)

Digital education policy to be introduced in April  PM Harini (English)

Deputy Minsiter Sunil Watagala rejects allegations made by Ven. Kassapa Thero (English)

Deputy Minsiter Sunil Watagala rejects allegations made by Ven. Kassapa Thero (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-02-13

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-02-13

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.13

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.13

Nimal Siripala claims new law may drive Sri Lanka towards a 'dictatorship' (English)

Nimal Siripala claims new law may drive Sri Lanka towards a 'dictatorship' (English)

Fishermen continue 'Satyagraha' for eighth day over seine fishing ban (English)

Fishermen continue 'Satyagraha' for eighth day over seine fishing ban (English)