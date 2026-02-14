CEB requests 13.56% electricity tariff hike for 2026 second quarter

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has submitted a proposal to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) regarding an electricity tariff revision for the second quarter of this year.

According to the proposal, the CEB has requested an electricity tariff increase of 13.56% for the period effective from April 1 to June 30, the PUCSL said.

In its proposal, the CEB states that the estimated total net generation for the April to June period is 4,578 GWh.

Accordingly, in the second quarter of 2026, approximately 1,218 GWh of energy is expected from hydro, while thermal and other renewable energy sources are anticipated to contribute 1,957 GWh and 1,402 GWh, respectively. The expected hydro inflow is estimated as 1,193 GWh, the CEB said.

The forecast of electricity sales for the second quarter of 2026 is estimated as 4,230.3 GWh. Of this, direct CEB sales is projected as 3,774.7 GWh, while sales to LECO, measured at the 33 kV boundary, is projected as 455.6 GWh.

The CEB states that based on their analysis, a deficit of LKR 15,847 million has been estimated for the period from April to June 2026, requiring a tariff increase of 13.56%.

Accordingly, to ensure financial and operational stability and to mitigate potential risks to the reliability of electricity supply, CEB proposes a revision to the current tariff structure. The Board-approved tariff proposal for the second quarter of 2026 has been submitted to the Commission for its approval and subsequent implementation.

In January, the PUCSL decided not to implement an electricity tariff revision for the first quarter of 2026 due to the failure of the CEB to submit a formal tariff revision proposal within the due time.

The commission had said it reached this decision after considering the factors, including the failure to submit a formal proposal before the specified time, the defects in the original proposal, and the disadvantages of a high percentage change in tariffs if a revision is implemented for the remaining short period of the quarter, even if the CEB submits a new proposal.

The commission had also directed the CEB to submit the electricity tariff revision proposal for the second quarter of 2026 on or before February 13, 2026.

