Over 50kg of Hashish found in boat seized in Mannar seas

The Sri Lanka Navy said it conducted an operation in the Mannar south sea area today (14), leading to the apprehension of two suspects and the seizure of a dinghy carrying two sacks, suspected to be narcotics.

The suspects and the consignment were subsequently brought to the Thalpadu jetty in Mannar, where an expert examination was conducted by the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB). The analysis confirmed that the two sacks contained a stock of Hashish weighing more than 50kg, the navy said.

Meanwhile, the suspects, the dinghy, and the seized hashish have been handed over to the Police Narcotic Bureau for further investigation and legal proceedings.