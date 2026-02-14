Over 50kg of Hashish found in boat seized in Mannar seas

Over 50kg of Hashish found in boat seized in Mannar seas

February 14, 2026   05:53 pm

The Sri Lanka Navy said it conducted an operation in the Mannar south sea area today (14), leading to the apprehension of two suspects and the seizure of a dinghy carrying two sacks, suspected to be narcotics.

The suspects and the consignment were subsequently brought to the Thalpadu jetty in Mannar, where an expert examination was conducted by the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB). The analysis confirmed that the two sacks contained a stock of Hashish weighing more than 50kg, the navy said.

Meanwhile, the suspects, the dinghy, and the seized hashish have been handed over to the Police Narcotic Bureau for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 14-06-2026

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 14-06-2026

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 14-06-2026

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

SC reviews recovery of excise duty arrears from defaulting liquor manufacturers (English)

SC reviews recovery of excise duty arrears from defaulting liquor manufacturers (English)

Digital education policy to be introduced in April  PM Harini (English)

Digital education policy to be introduced in April  PM Harini (English)

Deputy Minsiter Sunil Watagala rejects allegations made by Ven. Kassapa Thero (English)

Deputy Minsiter Sunil Watagala rejects allegations made by Ven. Kassapa Thero (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-02-13

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-02-13

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.13

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.13

Nimal Siripala claims new law may drive Sri Lanka towards a 'dictatorship' (English)

Nimal Siripala claims new law may drive Sri Lanka towards a 'dictatorship' (English)