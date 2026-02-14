PS member quits SLPP and joins Sarvajana Balaya, blames Thisakutti Arachchi

Venerable Anuradhapura Somarathana Thero, who served as a member of the Galenbindunuwewa Pradeshiya Sabha for the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), has resigned from the party due to the actions of the SLPP’s Anuradhapura District Leader, ex-MP Thisakutti Arachchi.

Accordingly, Venerable Somarathana Thero has decided to join the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ and accept the post of the party’s Mihintale Electoral Organizer.

He cited certain statements and actions made by Thisakutti Arachchi regarding the people of Anuradhapura as the reasons for his departure from the party.

The Thero also warned that if the former MP continues to act in this manner, the SLPP will be isolated from the Anuradhapura District.