Kalutara shooting victim succumbs to injuries

Kalutara shooting victim succumbs to injuries

February 14, 2026   08:34 pm

The individual who was critically injured in the shooting incident earlier today (14) in the Wadiyamankada area of Kalutara North has succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Kalutara Teaching Hospital.

A shooting incident has been reported in the Wadiyamankada area, within the Kalutara North Police Division this evening.

The incident occurred at around 7:50 p.m. today (14) near a small food shop, police said.

A 32-year-old individual who sustained gunshot injuries in the incident has been admitted to hospital, said police. 

Hospital sources indicate that the victim remains in critical condition and is being treated in the ICU.

Police investigations have revealed that a 9mm firearm was used in carrying out the shooting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 14-06-2026

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 14-06-2026

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 14-06-2026

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

SC reviews recovery of excise duty arrears from defaulting liquor manufacturers (English)

SC reviews recovery of excise duty arrears from defaulting liquor manufacturers (English)

Digital education policy to be introduced in April  PM Harini (English)

Digital education policy to be introduced in April  PM Harini (English)

Deputy Minsiter Sunil Watagala rejects allegations made by Ven. Kassapa Thero (English)

Deputy Minsiter Sunil Watagala rejects allegations made by Ven. Kassapa Thero (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-02-13

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-02-13

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.13

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.13

Nimal Siripala claims new law may drive Sri Lanka towards a 'dictatorship' (English)

Nimal Siripala claims new law may drive Sri Lanka towards a 'dictatorship' (English)