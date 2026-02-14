Kalutara shooting victim succumbs to injuries

The individual who was critically injured in the shooting incident earlier today (14) in the Wadiyamankada area of Kalutara North has succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Kalutara Teaching Hospital.

A shooting incident has been reported in the Wadiyamankada area, within the Kalutara North Police Division this evening.

The incident occurred at around 7:50 p.m. today (14) near a small food shop, police said.

A 32-year-old individual who sustained gunshot injuries in the incident has been admitted to hospital, said police.

Hospital sources indicate that the victim remains in critical condition and is being treated in the ICU.

Police investigations have revealed that a 9mm firearm was used in carrying out the shooting.