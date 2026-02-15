Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island today

Showers will occur at times in Central and Uva provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Hambantota districts, today (15), the Department of Meteorology said.

A few showers may occur in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm are likely at some places in Rathnapura, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts, it added.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers