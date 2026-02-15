Vehicle used in Akuregoda double murder found burning in Galle

Vehicle used in Akuregoda double murder found burning in Galle

February 15, 2026   06:42 am

The car suspected to have been used by the gunmen involved in the double homicide that took place at Akuregoda in Thalangama, has been found on an access road in the Kuttiyawatta area of Agaliya, Galle.

The Nugegoda Divisional Crimes Investigation Bureau stated that the vehicle was on fire at the time it was discovered.

Police said they had received information that the car allegedly used in the killing of attorney-at-law Buddhika Mallawarachchi and his wife had been abandoned in the Agaliya area. Upon arriving at the location, officers observed that the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Police suspect that the double murder was led by an underworld figure currently hiding overseas, identified as Jayalath Silva, also known as ‘Karandeniya Sudda.’

It was previously revealed that the deceased lawyer had earlier appeared in court on behalf of ‘Karandeniya Sudda’ and later represented his main rival, an underworld figure known as ‘Loku Pati.’

Police believe the murder may have been carried out by associates of Karandeniya Sudda over suspicions that the lawyer had shared information about him with his rival.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Nugegoda Divisional Crimes Investigation Bureau.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt continues to mislead the people, Opposition Leader claims on underworld tensions (English)

Govt continues to mislead the people, Opposition Leader claims on underworld tensions (English)

Govt continues to mislead the people, Opposition Leader claims on underworld tensions (English)

CEB proposes 13.56% increase in electricity tariffs for second quarter of 2026 (English)

CEB proposes 13.56% increase in electricity tariffs for second quarter of 2026 (English)

Sri Lanka's macroeconomic stability continued to strengthen in 2025 - CBSL (English)

Sri Lanka's macroeconomic stability continued to strengthen in 2025 - CBSL (English)

Maximum measures needed to apprehend perpetrators - BASL President on killing of lawyer and wife (English)

Maximum measures needed to apprehend perpetrators - BASL President on killing of lawyer and wife (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 14-06-2026

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 14-06-2026

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

SC reviews recovery of excise duty arrears from defaulting liquor manufacturers (English)

SC reviews recovery of excise duty arrears from defaulting liquor manufacturers (English)

Digital education policy to be introduced in April  PM Harini (English)

Digital education policy to be introduced in April  PM Harini (English)