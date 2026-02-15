Vehicle used in Akuregoda double murder found burning in Galle

The car suspected to have been used by the gunmen involved in the double homicide that took place at Akuregoda in Thalangama, has been found on an access road in the Kuttiyawatta area of Agaliya, Galle.

The Nugegoda Divisional Crimes Investigation Bureau stated that the vehicle was on fire at the time it was discovered.

Police said they had received information that the car allegedly used in the killing of attorney-at-law Buddhika Mallawarachchi and his wife had been abandoned in the Agaliya area. Upon arriving at the location, officers observed that the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Police suspect that the double murder was led by an underworld figure currently hiding overseas, identified as Jayalath Silva, also known as ‘Karandeniya Sudda.’

It was previously revealed that the deceased lawyer had earlier appeared in court on behalf of ‘Karandeniya Sudda’ and later represented his main rival, an underworld figure known as ‘Loku Pati.’

Police believe the murder may have been carried out by associates of Karandeniya Sudda over suspicions that the lawyer had shared information about him with his rival.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Nugegoda Divisional Crimes Investigation Bureau.