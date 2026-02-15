President urges solidarity and spiritual consciousness in Maha Shivaratri message

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his message to mark Maha Shivaratri, stated that with the hope that the darkness of ignorance be dispelled and the light of wisdom be kindled, the sacred festival devoutly observed by Hindus around the world falls today (15).

President’s full Maha Shivaratri message;

“With the hope that the darkness of ignorance be dispelled and the light of wisdom be kindled, the sacred festival of Maha Shivaratri, devoutly observed by Hindus around the world, falls today.

Maha Shivaratri is regarded as the auspicious occasion on which Hindu devotees offer worship and reverence to Lord Shiva. It commemorates the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, as well as the moment when Lord Shiva performs his celestial dance, the Tandava. Thereby, it symbolises the triumph over “darkness of ignorance” in the world and in human life.

I firmly believe that such religious and cultural observances are of great importance in building a disciplined and compassionate society that respects all human bonds. The sacred rites of Maha Shivaratri, which dispel ego and awaken spiritual consciousness within hearts and minds, invite us to live according to the noble virtues of sincerity, generosity and forgiveness.

Furthermore, I view the spiritual message of Maha Shivaratri as an opportunity to further strengthen solidarity among one another.

Having recently faced one of the most severe natural disasters in recent times, we are now advancing, with firm resolve and careful planning, towards a new era of renewal marked by political, economic and social transformation. As the lamps of Maha Shivaratri illuminate our hearts, I invite everyone to come together to further clarify and advance along the path we have chosen.

I extend my warm felicitations for a meaningful celebration of Maha Shivaratri to the Hindu devotees in Sri Lanka and to Hindus around the world who observe this sacred day and I wish that their noble aspirations be fulfilled.”