PM Harini calls for unity, compassion and faith on Maha Shivaratri

Prime Minister’s full Maha Shivaratri message;

“As we observe the sacred occasion of Maha Shivaratri, I extend my warmest greetings to the Hindu community of Sri Lanka and to devotees across the world.

Maha Shivaratri, the “Great Night of Shiva,” stands as a profound symbol of the triumph of light over darkness and wisdom over ignorance. It is a time for deep reflection, spiritual discipline, and the pursuit of inner peace.

In our multicultural and multireligious society, this festival reminds us of the shared values that unite us — selflessness, compassion, and the strength to overcome challenges through unity and faith. As devotees spend the night in prayer and meditation, may we all reflect on how we can contribute to building a more harmonious, inclusive, and prosperous nation.

May the blessings of Lord Shiva bring peace, good health, and spiritual fulfillment to your homes and to our beloved country.”