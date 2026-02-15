PM Harini calls for unity, compassion and faith on Maha Shivaratri

February 15, 2026   07:33 am

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has extended her warmest greetings to the Hindu community of Sri Lanka and to devotees across the world on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. 

She described the festival, also known as the “Great Night of Shiva,” as a profound symbol of the triumph of light over darkness and wisdom over ignorance, highlighting it as a time for deep reflection, spiritual discipline, and the pursuit of inner peace.

The Prime Minister emphasized that in Sri Lanka’s multicultural and multireligious society, Maha Shivaratri reminds citizens of shared values such as selflessness, compassion, and the strength to overcome challenges through unity and faith. 

Prime Minister Amarasuriya concluded by wishing that the blessings of Lord Shiva bring peace, good health, and spiritual fulfillment to the homes of devotees and to the country as a whole.

Prime Minister’s full Maha Shivaratri message;

“As we observe the sacred occasion of Maha Shivaratri, I extend my warmest greetings to the Hindu community of Sri Lanka and to devotees across the world.

Maha Shivaratri, the “Great Night of Shiva,” stands as a profound symbol of the triumph of light over darkness and wisdom over ignorance. It is a time for deep reflection, spiritual discipline, and the pursuit of inner peace.

In our multicultural and multireligious society, this festival reminds us of the shared values that unite us — selflessness, compassion, and the strength to overcome challenges through unity and faith. As devotees spend the night in prayer and meditation, may we all reflect on how we can contribute to building a more harmonious, inclusive, and prosperous nation.

May the blessings of Lord Shiva bring peace, good health, and spiritual fulfillment to your homes and to our beloved country.”

