Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa’s full Maha Shivaratri message;

“It is a pleasure to send a message of greetings to all Hindu brothers and sisters living in Sri Lanka and around the world on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Maha Shivaratri is a spiritual journey of seeking light from within darkness. It can be described as a noble night that guides us to control injustice, ignorance, and arrogance while purifying the mind through worship, devotion, and meditation. Lord Shiva represents the creation of innovation through destruction. Therefore, Maha Shivaratri reminds us that in the face of life’s challenges, we must rise with self-confidence for a new beginning without retreating. Maha Shivaratri reminds us that the values of truth, justice, and compassion are the fundamental foundation of our lives. This noble day reinforces to us that truth triumphs over injustice, that unity is stronger than distrust, and that light is more powerful than darkness.

Amidst the economic and social challenges our country faces today, Maha Shivaratri brings us many new hopes. Just as darkness is dispelled and light emerges, we too must believe and be committed that we can build a stronger future from amidst the challenges we face as a country. Let us remember that mutual respect, religious coexistence, and peaceful unity are the eternal treasures of our country. Therefore, on this day of celebrating Shivaratri, let us all pray that the light kindled in our hearts spreads throughout the country and paves the way for building a Sri Lanka filled with peace, harmony, and prosperity.”