Special traffic and security plan in Colombo for T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan

Sri Lanka Police says a comprehensive traffic and security plan has been implemented for today’s (15) 2026 T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan, scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

All essential arrangements concerning public safety, traffic management, parking facilities, and the introduction of alternative routes have been organized, the Police Media Division announced.

Every necessary measure has been implemented to ensure the convenience and safety of spectators, the statement said.

The Sri Lanka Police, the Police Special Task Force (STF), the Tri-Forces, and intelligence agencies are jointly executing the required security and traffic management plans, police stated.

Approximately 2,000 police officers and nearly 600 traffic personnel have been deployed to maintain security and regulate traffic for the match.

All stadium gates will be opened to the public at 3:00 p.m, police said.

However, the organizing committee has confirmed that all tickets have been sold out.

Accordingly, all ticket holders will be accommodated and provided the opportunity to watch the match from their designated seats.

Public who do not possess tickets are encouraged to watch the match peacefully from their homes via television broadcasts.

The police further advise to those who were unable to obtain tickets to refrain from gathering around the stadium premises.

Both foreign visitors and local supporters are respectfully requested to enjoy the match with discipline, mutual respect, and harmony.

Spectators attending the match are requested not to bring plastic or glass bottles into the stadium.

Adequate drinking water facilities have been arranged within the premises, according to police.

The Sri Lanka Police will strictly enforce the law against any individual found intoxicated, disorderly, or engaging in inappropriate conduct.

Furthermore, large bags, helmets, jackets, alcoholic beverages, and musical instruments are prohibited inside the stadium.

The use or possession of drones, sharp objects such as knives, and unauthorized electronic devices is also strictly forbidden.

No vehicles will be permitted to enter via the Keththarama Mawatha junction or from Wilson Perera Mawatha to the Babapulle Place junction without a valid permit issued by the Cricket Board, according to police.

Only authorized vehicles bearing such permits will be granted access.

Several designated parking areas have been allocated for public convenience, including the:

R. Premadasa Stadium Car Park

Sathosa parking grounds

Sebastian Ela Car Park

Grandpass Mati Park Car Park

Kovila Road parking area

Apple Watta parking area

Both sides of Adi 100 Para

Traffic restrictions will be enforced along Vinson Perera Mawatha, Grandpass Road, Babapulle Road, Sebastian Ela Road, the Melwatte Bridge entrance to the stadium, Adi 100 Para, Temple Road junction entrance to the stadium, Maligawatte Lane, the side road entrance to the stadium, and from the Saddharma Mawatha–Temple Road (Khettarama Road) junction to Temple Road.

The Sri Lanka Police further requests to extend their fullest cooperation to the Sri Lanka Police and other security forces.

Routine CCTV monitoring, body inspections and vehicle checks will be conducted prior to the commencement of the match to ensure the safety and security of all attendees, police stated.