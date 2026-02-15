Three killed in separate motorcycle accidents in Matara and Damana

Three killed in separate motorcycle accidents in Matara and Damana

February 15, 2026   10:07 am

Three individuals have reportedly died in separate road accidents that occurred in the Matara and Damana areas, police stated.

A motorcycle traveling in one direction had collided head-on with a lorry coming from the opposite direction in the Paminigama area of the Damana police division. 

Both the rider and the pillion passenger, who sustained severe injuries, had succumbed to their injuries later.

The victims have been identified as residents of Akkaripattuwa, aged 20 and 22, police said. 

The bodies have been taken to Ampara Hospital morgue, while the lorry driver, who was injured in the collision, is receiving treatment at Ampara Hospital.

Meanwhile, in the Madiha area under the Matara Police division, a motorcycle traveling towards Matara had lost control, veered off the road, and had reportedly crashed into a wall. 

The rider, a 40-year-old resident of Kottagoda, has died at the scene, police said. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt continues to mislead the people, Opposition Leader claims on underworld tensions (English)

Govt continues to mislead the people, Opposition Leader claims on underworld tensions (English)

Govt continues to mislead the people, Opposition Leader claims on underworld tensions (English)

CEB proposes 13.56% increase in electricity tariffs for second quarter of 2026 (English)

CEB proposes 13.56% increase in electricity tariffs for second quarter of 2026 (English)

Sri Lanka's macroeconomic stability continued to strengthen in 2025 - CBSL (English)

Sri Lanka's macroeconomic stability continued to strengthen in 2025 - CBSL (English)

Maximum measures needed to apprehend perpetrators - BASL President on killing of lawyer and wife (English)

Maximum measures needed to apprehend perpetrators - BASL President on killing of lawyer and wife (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 14-06-2026

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 14-06-2026

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

SC reviews recovery of excise duty arrears from defaulting liquor manufacturers (English)

SC reviews recovery of excise duty arrears from defaulting liquor manufacturers (English)

Digital education policy to be introduced in April  PM Harini (English)

Digital education policy to be introduced in April  PM Harini (English)