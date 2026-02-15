Three killed in separate motorcycle accidents in Matara and Damana

Three individuals have reportedly died in separate road accidents that occurred in the Matara and Damana areas, police stated.

A motorcycle traveling in one direction had collided head-on with a lorry coming from the opposite direction in the Paminigama area of the Damana police division.

Both the rider and the pillion passenger, who sustained severe injuries, had succumbed to their injuries later.

The victims have been identified as residents of Akkaripattuwa, aged 20 and 22, police said.

The bodies have been taken to Ampara Hospital morgue, while the lorry driver, who was injured in the collision, is receiving treatment at Ampara Hospital.

Meanwhile, in the Madiha area under the Matara Police division, a motorcycle traveling towards Matara had lost control, veered off the road, and had reportedly crashed into a wall.

The rider, a 40-year-old resident of Kottagoda, has died at the scene, police said.