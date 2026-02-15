Six arrested in Lunugala-Bulugolla area for illegal excavation of artifacts

Six individuals have been arrested in connection with illegal excavations in search of artifacts in the Lunugala and Bulugolla areas.

According to the police, a tip-off received by officers at the Lunugala Police Station led to the arrest of the suspects.

During the operation, several excavation tools were also seized and taken into police custody, police said.

The arrested individuals, aged between 49 and 61, are residents of Lunugala, Ambilipitiya, Piliyandala, Thanamalwila, Millabadda, and Hopton.

Further investigations into the incident are ongoing under the supervision of the Lunugala Police.