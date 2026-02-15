Six arrested in Lunugala-Bulugolla area for illegal excavation of artifacts

Six arrested in Lunugala-Bulugolla area for illegal excavation of artifacts

February 15, 2026   10:48 am

Six individuals have been arrested in connection with illegal excavations in search of artifacts in the Lunugala and Bulugolla areas.

According to the police, a tip-off received by officers at the Lunugala Police Station led to the arrest of the suspects.

During the operation, several excavation tools were also seized and taken into police custody, police said. 

The arrested individuals, aged between 49 and 61, are residents of Lunugala, Ambilipitiya, Piliyandala, Thanamalwila, Millabadda, and Hopton.

Further investigations into the incident are ongoing under the supervision of the Lunugala Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt continues to mislead the people, Opposition Leader claims on underworld tensions (English)

Govt continues to mislead the people, Opposition Leader claims on underworld tensions (English)

Govt continues to mislead the people, Opposition Leader claims on underworld tensions (English)

CEB proposes 13.56% increase in electricity tariffs for second quarter of 2026 (English)

CEB proposes 13.56% increase in electricity tariffs for second quarter of 2026 (English)

Sri Lanka's macroeconomic stability continued to strengthen in 2025 - CBSL (English)

Sri Lanka's macroeconomic stability continued to strengthen in 2025 - CBSL (English)

Maximum measures needed to apprehend perpetrators - BASL President on killing of lawyer and wife (English)

Maximum measures needed to apprehend perpetrators - BASL President on killing of lawyer and wife (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 14-06-2026

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 14-06-2026

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

SC reviews recovery of excise duty arrears from defaulting liquor manufacturers (English)

SC reviews recovery of excise duty arrears from defaulting liquor manufacturers (English)

Digital education policy to be introduced in April  PM Harini (English)

Digital education policy to be introduced in April  PM Harini (English)