Motorcycle suspected to be linked to Kalutara shooting recovered in Bandaragama

A motorcycle suspected to have been used in the shooting incident reported last night (15) in the Wadiyamankada area of Kalutara North has been recovered in the Bandaragama area.

Police stated that the motorcycle was found this morning (15) near a paddy field close to the Kothalawala junction on the Bandaragama–Horana road.

Along with the motorcycle, authorities had recovered a black helmet and a black jacket, consistent with the descriptions of the suspect’s clothing.

A pair of shoes was also found in a yellow rice sack a few feet away, police said.

Further investigations regarding the motorcycle are being carried out by the Bandaragama Police.