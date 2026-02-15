Cardinal warns of family breakdown in Sri Lanka, stresses societys strength lies in family

February 15, 2026   11:37 am

The Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has expressed concern over the disintegration of family structures in the country. 

Speaking at the annual festival of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Kalutara, the Cardinal highlighted the growing trend of family life collapsing in Sri Lanka.

The Cardinal also pointed out the family as the smallest unit of society and said that if the family is strong, society will also be strong.

Cardinal Ranjith further stated:

“The greatest destruction of our time is the systematic breakdown of family life. In Sri Lanka today, this has spread like a dangerous epidemic. Many young couples enter marriage driven only by emotions, appearances, attraction, or momentary happiness, and soon abandon it without meaning. Marital life has become a game for many, devoid of any real purpose.

Marriage forms the foundation of society. A successful marital life leads to a successful family life. The family is the smallest unit of society. According to the Catholic Church, if the family is strong, society is strong. If family life is strong and faithful, the Catholic Church can function as a spiritually vibrant institution.”

