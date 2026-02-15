Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urges prompt repatriation of Indian fishermen released by Sri Lankan court

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, requesting immediate action to ensure the return of Tamil Nadu fishermen released by a Sri Lankan court to their home state.

In the letter, he outlined proceedings at the Jaffna Court concerning fishermen from Tamil Nadu apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy. The court heard cases involving twelve fishermen on February 3, 2026: three from Mandapam detained on December 28, 2025, and nine from Mayiladuthurai apprehended on January 3, 2026.

Following the trial, three boat drivers received sentences of six months’ rigorous imprisonment along with fines of LKR 11.60 lakh each, with an additional three months’ imprisonment if the fines remain unpaid.

The other nine fishermen were ordered released and transferred to the Minihana Detention Centre on February 5, 2026.

The letter pointed out that despite the court’s release order, delays in completing repatriation formalities have resulted in the fishermen continuing to remain in custody.

It also emphasised the severe hardships experienced by the detainees and the distress caused to their families, urging, “I request that urgent steps may kindly be taken to expedite the repatriation of the released fishermen at the earliest.”

Prior to this, on January 21, CM Stalin had also written to Dr S Jaishankar drawing attention to the “severe hardship on the coastal fishing communities of Tamil Nadu” caused by repeated arrests. He noted, “It is a matter of deep and continuing concern that the repeated apprehension of Tamil Nadu fishermen and the seizure of their fishing vessels by Sri Lankan authorities continue unabated. As on date, a total of 254 fishing boats belonging to Tamil Nadu and 90 fishermen, including those detained in the most recent incident, remain in Sri Lankan custody.”

He added, “These frequent and recurring arrests have inflicted severe hardship on the coastal fishing communities of Tamil Nadu. The prolonged detention of fishermen and confiscation of their boats have caused chronic economic distress, emotional trauma and sustained anxiety among their families. The cumulative impact of these incidents has deeply disrupted the social and economic fabric of these vulnerable coastal regions.”

Source: The News Mill

--Agencies