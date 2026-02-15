NPP lawyers condemn Akuregoda double murder, urge swift justice

The lawyers of the National People’s Power (NPP) have issued a statement condemning the shooting death of a lawyer, Buddhika Mallawarachchi, and his wife in the Akuregoda, Thalangama area on 13 February 2026.

The statement expressed strong condemnation of the attack on a community committed to defending citizens’ rights both inside and outside the courts, carried out by underworld criminals allegedly nurtured by previous rulers to serve narrow political goals.

In the statement, NPP lawyers said:

“We are deeply saddened by the death of our comrade Buddhika Mallawarachchi and his wife. This cruel and inhuman attack targets not only a lawyer and his spouse but also the citizens of this country at large.

The incident underscores that the current government, tasked with ending the era in which armed criminals could operate with impunity, must act with greater urgency. The threat posed by bloodthirsty criminals is not limited to any single profession, it could target journalists, police officers, judges, and now, as seen, lawyers.

The state cannot evade its responsibility. All components of the justice system, including preventive mechanisms and ongoing investigations, must operate faster than ever.

We urge the National People’s Power government to uphold its duty to ensure the safety and dignity of all citizens and call on the Sri Lanka Police to promptly complete the investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice.”