Several parties have expressed opposition to the Ceylon Electricity Board’s (CEB) proposal to increase electricity tariffs by 13.56% for the second quarter of 2026.

Trade union representatives state that the government is attempting to recover losses incurred from the coal fraud through electricity tariffs.

The general public has also been expressing their displeasure over another tariff hike amidst increase in prices of essential commodities.

Under the quarterly electricity tariff revision system, the Ceylon Electricity Board had proposed an 11.57% tariff increase for the first quarter of 2026.

However, the proposal did not receive approval from the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

Taking into consideration that a proper tariff revision proposal had not been submitted within the stipulated timeframe, the Commission decided not to implement a tariff revision at that time. It also informed the CEB to submit the tariff revision proposal for the second quarter of 2026 before February 13.

Accordingly, the Ceylon Electricity Board has submitted a proposal to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka requesting a 13.56% increase in electricity tariffs for the second quarter of 2026.

This proposal applies to the period from April 1 to June 30.

In its proposal, the CEB stated that the estimated total net generation for the April to June period is 4,578 GWh.

Accordingly, in the second quarter of 2026, approximately 1,218 GWh of energy is expected from hydro, while thermal and other renewable energy sources are anticipated to contribute 1,957 GWh and 1,402 GWh, respectively. The expected hydro inflow is estimated as 1,193 GWh, the CEB said.

The forecast of electricity sales for the second quarter of 2026 is estimated as 4,230.3 GWh. Of this, direct CEB sales is projected as 3,774.7 GWh, while sales to LECO, measured at the 33 kV boundary, is projected as 455.6 GWh.

The CEB noted that based on its analysis, a deficit of Rs. 15,847 million has been estimated for the period from April to June 2026, requiring a tariff increase of 13.56%.

Accordingly, to ensure financial and operational stability and to mitigate potential risks to the reliability of electricity supply, CEB proposes a revision to the current tariff structure.

After reviewing the proposal, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka stated that steps will be taken to seek public opinions, following which a final decision regarding the tariff revision will be announced.