5,000 police officers deployed for India and Pakistan T20 World Cup clash in Colombo

Around 5,000 police officers, including intelligence officers, have been deployed to ensure the safe conduct of the 2026 T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Colombo.

Speaking at a special media briefing held by the police, Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Western Province, Sajeewa Medawatte stated that special security has been provided to the hotels where the two teams participating in the match are staying, as well as along the roads.

He further said that all arrangements have now been made to commence the match at 7.00 p.m. tonight. He added that 350 officers have been deployed for traffic duties, 300 officers from the Special Task Force, 2,800 police officers, and a number of intelligence officers have been assigned for duty.