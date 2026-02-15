Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting

Four suspects identified so far over the murder of a lawyer and his wife in Akuregoda on Friday (13), Police stated.

Speaking at a special media briefing at police headquarters today (15), the Western Province Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police, Sajeewa Medawatte confirmed a total of 12 investigation teams have been assigned to the case.

The shooting incident in which a duo was killed occurred around 5:00 p.m. on February 13, 2026 at a car park of a supermarket near the military headquarters in Thalangama, Akuregoda, approximately one kilometre from the base.

Two unidentified gunmen, who arrived in a car, opened fire using a pistol and a T-56 assault rifle before fleeing the scene.

The victims were identified as 44-year-old attorney-at-law Buddhika Mallawarachchi and his 42-year-old wife W. A. Nisansala.

The vehicle used by the assailants was later involved in an accident in Kottawa and was found abandoned by police.

SDIG Sajeewa Medawatte said, “the vehicle reportedly used by the suspects was set on fire. While media reports have circulated widely, we can only confirm these details after the forensic report is received. Even then, we cannot say with 100% certainty that it is the same vehicle.”

He added that the two individuals who fired the shots are not the only ones involved; there are several others connected to the incident. “We have gathered credible information on four suspects so far. Additional details were obtained just prior to this briefing, and we believe the case could be resolved within a day or two,” SDIG Medawatte noted.

SDIG Sajeewa Medawatte also emphasized that police have been closely monitoring the case. He clarified that no official statements have been released regarding the lawyer associated with the case, and that media reports should be treated cautiously. “Some information may or may not be accurate. Certain individuals may appear in court on behalf of suspects, which is standard procedure. Our investigation focuses on the suspects themselves, and any further action regarding legal representation will follow the primary investigation,” he added.

SDIG Sajeewa Medawatte also assured the public that they are giving the case their full attention and are committed to resolving it swiftly.