All members of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) gathered in Colombo today (15) to discuss the next steps in response to the murder of a lawyer and his wife in Akuregoda.

The meeting was held at the Bar Association headquarters in Hulftsdorp.

This is the first time in 14 years that all members of the Bar Association have been convened for a collective meeting in Colombo. The last such gathering took place in 2012, during the controversy surrounding the removal of then Chief Justice Shirani Bandaranayake from office through a parliamentary impeachment motion.

Today’s meeting is being presided over by the Bar Association President, Attorney Rajeev Amarasuriya.