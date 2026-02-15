8,000 female-headed households identified in Vavuniya

Authorities have identified approximately 8,000 female-headed households in the Vavuniya District, according to a program aimed at briefing government officials on initiatives designed to improve the economic and social conditions of these families.

The program was organized under the leadership of Minister of Women and Child Affairs Saroja Savithri Paulraj. Special attention was given to the protection of children in these households and the development of their educational opportunities.

Officials were provided with detailed guidance on measures to be taken to support these families. Under the 2026 budget proposal, the program highlighted development initiatives for female-headed households and emphasized the importance of improving efficiency in the implementation of these programs.

Discussions also addressed challenges faced by the Department of Probation and Child Care in taking action regarding children and issues related to children under residential care. Solutions and strategies to address these challenges were also explored during the program.