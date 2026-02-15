Bodies of lawyer and wife killed in Akuregoda shooting returned home

The bodies of the lawyer and his wife, who were fatally shot by assailants in Akuregoda, have been brought back to their family home in Pitigala.

Earlier today (15), the bodies were placed at a private parlour in Borella for the relatives and the public to pay their last respects. Following this, arrangements were made to transport the couple’s bodies to their residence.

The shooting incident in which a duo was killed occurred around 5:00 p.m. on February 13, 2026 at a car park of a supermarket near the military headquarters in Thalangama, Akuregoda, approximately one kilometre from the base.

Two unidentified gunmen, who arrived in a car, opened fire using a pistol and a T-56 assault rifle before fleeing the scene.

The victims were identified as 44-year-old attorney-at-law Buddhika Mallawarachchi and his 42-year-old wife W. A. Nisansala.

The vehicle used by the assailants was later involved in an accident in Kottawa and was found abandoned by police.