A heated situation arose today (15) during a meeting attended by Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa in Andarawewa, Sooriyawewa, which was organized to discuss issues faced by local farmers.

The meeting was organized by leaders of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya.

A heated situation was reported when one individual addressing the gathering was interrupted by another who voiced objections. Organizers subsequently removed the individual who raised the concerns, along with a group that accompanied him, from the venue. The confrontation led to a tense atmosphere at the site.

Police officers later intervened to bring the situation under control and arrested an individual accused of behaving in a disorderly manner.

The Opposition Leader then proceeded to address the gathering.

Event organizers alleged that a group of activists affiliated with the JVP had attempted to disrupt the meeting.