No threat to national security from isolated shootings  Sarath Fonseka

One or two shooting incidents do not pose a threat to national security, former Commander of the Sri Lanka Army Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka stated.

Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka expressed confidence that the current government understands the situation and is capable of managing it.

“There is no particular threat to national security. In the past, various groups have been accustomed to creating unrest, stirring communal tensions, and engaging in different forms of agitation. When certain elements want to create an image for themselves, they attempt such acts,” he said.

Former Army Commander Fonseka stated that the armed forces are carrying out their duties in an orderly manner and that isolated incidents involving one or two individuals should not cause panic. “There is no need to be alarmed. The government is aware of the situation,” he added.

He further noted that members of the government have an understanding of past incidents in the country and are therefore in a position to manage the current circumstances effectively.

Addressing the recent shooting incidents and violence, Field Marshal Fonseka said the underworld remains active to some extent but described the incident as criminal rather than political in nature. “The underworld has not been eradicated 100 percent. We know that,” he said.

Former Army Commander Fonseka also pointed out that attacks carried out by individuals on motorcycles cannot necessarily be prevented even by deploying large numbers of security personnel in Colombo. “However, that does not mean we should be satisfied. The government must take appropriate measures,” he emphasized.