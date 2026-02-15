China confirms visa-free travel for UK and Canadian nationals

February 15, 2026   09:33 pm

UK and Canadian nationals will be able to travel to mainland China for up to 30 days without a visa from 17 February.

China’s foreign ministry said visa-free entry would be permitted for tourism, business or visits to family and friends, with the policy set to stay in effect initially until 31 December.

It follows Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s official visit to China last month, where he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed travel rules would be relaxed.

Sir Keir said the agreement would make it easier for businesses to expand to China, though critics say Downing Street’s push to reset relations with Beijing overlooks human rights and national security concerns.

Announcing the policy’s start date on Sunday, China’s foreign ministry said the scheme would “further facilitate people-to-people exchanges between China and other countries”.

The move brings rules for UK and Canada passport holders into line with 50 other countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Australia and Japan.

Hundreds of thousands of British people could potentially benefit from the change, with around 620,000 travelling to China in 2024, according to the Office for National Statistics.

During his official visit to China in January, Sir Keir said British businesses had been “crying out for ways to grow their footprints in China”.

Xi and Sir Keir also agreed to deepen trade relations in services, healthcare, green technology and finance - though no sweeping trade free trade agreement was announced.

The visit, which was the first by a British prime minister since Theresa May in 2018, was criticised by some opposition figures.

Shortly before heading to China, Sir Keir’s government approved plans for a major new Chinese embassy in central London, despite opponents claiming it could be used as a base for spying and pose security risks.

Source: BBC

- Agencies

