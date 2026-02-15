T20 World Cup: India thrash Pakistan by 61 runs at RPS

T20 World Cup: India thrash Pakistan by 61 runs at RPS

February 15, 2026   10:17 pm

India continued their recent on-field dominance over Pakistan by winning their highly anticipated meeting in Colombo by 61 runs to confirm their place in the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup.

After weeks of discussion and doubt over whether the match would even go ahead, India ultimately proved too strong and sealed a ninth successive victory against their rivals.

Though the captains did not shake hands at the toss and there were no exchanges between the players after the final play, the rest of the match passed without any flashpoints amid the ongoing political tensions between the two nations and last year’s military conflict.

The encounter was effectively won by a brutal early assault by India opener Ishan Kishan, who struck 77 from 40 balls on a tricky, turning pitch.

It gave India a flying start and meant, even with Pakistan’s plethora of spinners slowing the scoring and taking wickets, they still posted 175-7.

That always felt a challenging total and Hardik Pandya took a wicket in the first over of the chase and Jasprit Bumrah two in the second to all but confirm the result.

Usman Khan struck some blows in making 44 but Pakistan were swept aside - all out for 114 in 18 overs.

While India are now certain to progress as they attempt to retain the title won in 2024, Pakistan must beat Namibia on Thursday to guarantee their place in the Super 8s.

Should they do so, the rivals could yet meet again in this competition in a semi-final or final.

Source: BBC

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)

Several factions vehemently oppose CEB's proposal to increase electricity tariffs (English)

Several factions vehemently oppose CEB's proposal to increase electricity tariffs (English)

Bar Association members decide to refrain from appearing in courts tomorrow (English)

Bar Association members decide to refrain from appearing in courts tomorrow (English)

Maha Shivaratri celebrated with devotion; Religious rituals held at Kovils across Sri Lanka (English)

Maha Shivaratri celebrated with devotion; Religious rituals held at Kovils across Sri Lanka (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Govt continues to mislead the people, Opposition Leader claims on underworld tensions (English)

Govt continues to mislead the people, Opposition Leader claims on underworld tensions (English)

CEB proposes 13.56% increase in electricity tariffs for second quarter of 2026 (English)

CEB proposes 13.56% increase in electricity tariffs for second quarter of 2026 (English)

Sri Lanka's macroeconomic stability continued to strengthen in 2025 - CBSL (English)

Sri Lanka's macroeconomic stability continued to strengthen in 2025 - CBSL (English)