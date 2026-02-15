T20 World Cup: India thrash Pakistan by 61 runs at RPS

India continued their recent on-field dominance over Pakistan by winning their highly anticipated meeting in Colombo by 61 runs to confirm their place in the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup.

After weeks of discussion and doubt over whether the match would even go ahead, India ultimately proved too strong and sealed a ninth successive victory against their rivals.

Though the captains did not shake hands at the toss and there were no exchanges between the players after the final play, the rest of the match passed without any flashpoints amid the ongoing political tensions between the two nations and last year’s military conflict.

The encounter was effectively won by a brutal early assault by India opener Ishan Kishan, who struck 77 from 40 balls on a tricky, turning pitch.

It gave India a flying start and meant, even with Pakistan’s plethora of spinners slowing the scoring and taking wickets, they still posted 175-7.

That always felt a challenging total and Hardik Pandya took a wicket in the first over of the chase and Jasprit Bumrah two in the second to all but confirm the result.

Usman Khan struck some blows in making 44 but Pakistan were swept aside - all out for 114 in 18 overs.

While India are now certain to progress as they attempt to retain the title won in 2024, Pakistan must beat Namibia on Thursday to guarantee their place in the Super 8s.

Should they do so, the rivals could yet meet again in this competition in a semi-final or final.

