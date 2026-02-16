Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

Several spells of showers will occur in Central and Uva provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Hambantota districts, today (16), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.