State universities face 50% lecturer shortage; Crisis worsens at Rajarata University

State universities face 50% lecturer shortage; Crisis worsens at Rajarata University

February 16, 2026   07:17 am

The Students’ Union of the Faculty of Management at the Rajarata University says that there is an approximately 50% shortage of lecturers and professors within the state university system, adding that the issue has become particularly severe at the Rajarata University.

The President of the Faculty’s Students’ Union, Thilina Nirosh, stated that although nearly 2,000 students are currently pursuing their studies at the Faculty of Management, only 12 professors are available, which severely disrupts the academic work.

He further pointed out that the Faculty of Management at the Rajarata University is presently experiencing a 45% shortage of lecturers and professors. 

Consequently, students’ learning and academic activities have been significantly affected.

“The main problem at the moment is that there are no professors available to provide the knowledge needed for research activities. This has caused setbacks in students’ research work. Across the six departments of the Faculty of Management at Rajarata University, nearly 2,000 students are pursuing their studies. Unfortunately, only 12 professors are currently available to teach all of them,” he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)

Several factions vehemently oppose CEB's proposal to increase electricity tariffs (English)

Several factions vehemently oppose CEB's proposal to increase electricity tariffs (English)

Bar Association members decide to refrain from appearing in courts tomorrow (English)

Bar Association members decide to refrain from appearing in courts tomorrow (English)

Maha Shivaratri celebrated with devotion; Religious rituals held at Kovils across Sri Lanka (English)

Maha Shivaratri celebrated with devotion; Religious rituals held at Kovils across Sri Lanka (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Govt continues to mislead the people, Opposition Leader claims on underworld tensions (English)

Govt continues to mislead the people, Opposition Leader claims on underworld tensions (English)

CEB proposes 13.56% increase in electricity tariffs for second quarter of 2026 (English)

CEB proposes 13.56% increase in electricity tariffs for second quarter of 2026 (English)

Sri Lanka's macroeconomic stability continued to strengthen in 2025 - CBSL (English)

Sri Lanka's macroeconomic stability continued to strengthen in 2025 - CBSL (English)