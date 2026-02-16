State universities face 50% lecturer shortage; Crisis worsens at Rajarata University

The Students’ Union of the Faculty of Management at the Rajarata University says that there is an approximately 50% shortage of lecturers and professors within the state university system, adding that the issue has become particularly severe at the Rajarata University.

The President of the Faculty’s Students’ Union, Thilina Nirosh, stated that although nearly 2,000 students are currently pursuing their studies at the Faculty of Management, only 12 professors are available, which severely disrupts the academic work.

He further pointed out that the Faculty of Management at the Rajarata University is presently experiencing a 45% shortage of lecturers and professors.

Consequently, students’ learning and academic activities have been significantly affected.

“The main problem at the moment is that there are no professors available to provide the knowledge needed for research activities. This has caused setbacks in students’ research work. Across the six departments of the Faculty of Management at Rajarata University, nearly 2,000 students are pursuing their studies. Unfortunately, only 12 professors are currently available to teach all of them,” he added.