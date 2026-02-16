Three including woman arrested at BIA with over 16 kg of Kush

February 16, 2026   07:38 am

Three individuals, including a woman, have been apprehended at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) by the Airport Police Narcotics Division in Wellampitiya while in possession of over 16 kilograms of ‘Kush’ narcotics.

The seized stock of ‘Kush’ is estimated to have a street value of over Rs. 160 million.

The arrested suspects have been identified as residents of Colombo and Wellampitiya. The two men are aged 33 and 28, while the woman is 35 years old.

According to police, one of the suspects operates a spa business.

The trio allegedly purchased the narcotics in Bangkok, Thailand, and traveled via Dubai, arriving at Katunayake Airport yesterday (15) at 7:00 p.m. onboard Emirates flight EK-654, Ada Derana reporter said.

Upon inspection, officials had discovered 16 kilograms and 400 grams of ‘Kush’ concealed inside one of their luggage pieces, separately in 60 packed parcels.

The three suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today (16).

