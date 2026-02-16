Parcel containing live ammunition, SIM cards recovered in Wattala

Parcel containing live ammunition, SIM cards recovered in Wattala

February 16, 2026   08:30 am

A parcel containing live ammunition has been taken into custody by the police in the Gaala Junction area in Wattala.

The Western Province North Crime Division said the parcel was recovered during a operation conducted following a tip-off. 

The parcel reportedly contained four T-56 live rounds of ammunition, four revolver rounds, two pistol rounds, and 11 different types of SIM cards.

A 35-year-old former army soldier from the Polpagoda, Yakkalamulla area has been arrested in connection with the parcel, police said. 

Police said the suspect has open warrants issued by the Galnewa, Kalthota, and Elpitiya Police Divisions.

A 72-hour detention order is to be obtained for further investigation into the suspect.

The Western Province North Crime Division is conducting further investigations into the incident.

