President Dissanayake pays last respects to late Prof. Tissa Vitarana

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has paid his final respects to the late veteran politician and former minister, Professor Tissa Vitarana.

The President visited the N. M. Perera Centre, where Professor Vitarana’s remains were lying in state, yesterday (15) afternoon.

During the visit, he conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family members of the late politician.

Professor Tissa Vitarana was a veteran politician, former minister, and leader of the Lanka Sama Samaja Party (LSSP). He also served as Governor of the North Central Province from 2019 to 2020.