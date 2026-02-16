President Dissanayake pays last respects to late Prof. Tissa Vitarana

President Dissanayake pays last respects to late Prof. Tissa Vitarana

February 16, 2026   09:50 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has paid his final respects to the late veteran politician and former minister, Professor Tissa Vitarana.

The President visited the N. M. Perera Centre, where Professor Vitarana’s remains were lying in state, yesterday (15) afternoon. 

During the visit, he conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family members of the late politician.

Professor Tissa Vitarana was a veteran politician, former minister, and leader of the Lanka Sama Samaja Party (LSSP). He also served as Governor of the North Central Province from 2019 to 2020.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)

Several factions vehemently oppose CEB's proposal to increase electricity tariffs (English)

Several factions vehemently oppose CEB's proposal to increase electricity tariffs (English)

Bar Association members decide to refrain from appearing in courts tomorrow (English)

Bar Association members decide to refrain from appearing in courts tomorrow (English)

Maha Shivaratri celebrated with devotion; Religious rituals held at Kovils across Sri Lanka (English)

Maha Shivaratri celebrated with devotion; Religious rituals held at Kovils across Sri Lanka (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Govt continues to mislead the people, Opposition Leader claims on underworld tensions (English)

Govt continues to mislead the people, Opposition Leader claims on underworld tensions (English)

CEB proposes 13.56% increase in electricity tariffs for second quarter of 2026 (English)

CEB proposes 13.56% increase in electricity tariffs for second quarter of 2026 (English)

Sri Lanka's macroeconomic stability continued to strengthen in 2025 - CBSL (English)

Sri Lanka's macroeconomic stability continued to strengthen in 2025 - CBSL (English)