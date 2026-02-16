Train services on ColomboPuttalam line resume following cyclone Ditwah disruptions

Train services on ColomboPuttalam line resume following cyclone Ditwah disruptions

February 16, 2026   10:16 am

Train services on the Colombo–Puttalam railway line, which were suspended due to the damage caused by the Cyclone Ditwah, have resumed earlier this morning (16).

The Railway Department announced yesterday (15) that the Puttalam line would be fully reopened today, with trains operating along the line from Colombo Fort to Puttalam.

Train services on the Puttalam line were temporarily suspended due to damages caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

Services were later extended in several stages up to the Negombo, Kochchikade, Nattandiya, and Kudawa railway stations. On December 29, services were extended up to the Chilaw Railway Station.

Train operations along the Puttalam railway station had been disrupted due to severe damage, including the railway track being washed away near the Baththuluoya bridge between Chilaw and Puttalam stations, a landslide onto the tracks near Thillayadi sub-station, and multiple sections of the track being washed away into the Deduru Oya near the Manuwangama sub-station, the Department of Railways noted.

However, a staff train scheduled to travel from Puttalam to Colombo Fort at 4:30 a.m. today ran without passengers due to a technical fault, Ada Derana reporter said. 

Meanwhile, the train that departed Colombo Fort at 4:00 a.m. today was the first to operate from Colombo to Puttalam following the cyclone, officially marking the resumption of passenger services along the line.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)

Several factions vehemently oppose CEB's proposal to increase electricity tariffs (English)

Several factions vehemently oppose CEB's proposal to increase electricity tariffs (English)

Bar Association members decide to refrain from appearing in courts tomorrow (English)

Bar Association members decide to refrain from appearing in courts tomorrow (English)

Maha Shivaratri celebrated with devotion; Religious rituals held at Kovils across Sri Lanka (English)

Maha Shivaratri celebrated with devotion; Religious rituals held at Kovils across Sri Lanka (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Govt continues to mislead the people, Opposition Leader claims on underworld tensions (English)

Govt continues to mislead the people, Opposition Leader claims on underworld tensions (English)

CEB proposes 13.56% increase in electricity tariffs for second quarter of 2026 (English)

CEB proposes 13.56% increase in electricity tariffs for second quarter of 2026 (English)

Sri Lanka's macroeconomic stability continued to strengthen in 2025 - CBSL (English)

Sri Lanka's macroeconomic stability continued to strengthen in 2025 - CBSL (English)