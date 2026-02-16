Case against Namal Rajapaksa over Krrish deal adjourned

The Colombo High Court has ordered the postponement of the case filed against Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa regarding the controversial ‘Krrish’ project deal until February 19.

This decision was made as lawyers decided to abstain from court duties today (16).

However, the defendant, Namal Rajapaksa, was present in court when the case was called, said Ada Derana reporter.

Accordingly, the Colombo High Court ordered the case to be adjourned until February 19.

The Attorney General has filed the case alleging that MP Namal Rajapaksa committed an offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by receiving Rs. 70 million from the Indian company ‘Krrish’, under the pretext of promoting rugby in Sri Lanka.