Case against Namal Rajapaksa over Krrish deal adjourned

Case against Namal Rajapaksa over Krrish deal adjourned

February 16, 2026   10:32 am

The Colombo High Court has ordered the postponement of the case filed against Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa regarding the controversial ‘Krrish’ project deal until February 19.

This decision was made as lawyers decided to abstain from court duties today (16).

However, the defendant, Namal Rajapaksa, was present in court when the case was called, said Ada Derana reporter.

Accordingly, the Colombo High Court ordered the case to be adjourned until February 19.

The Attorney General has filed the case alleging that MP Namal Rajapaksa committed an offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by receiving Rs. 70 million from the Indian company ‘Krrish’, under the pretext of promoting rugby in Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)

Several factions vehemently oppose CEB's proposal to increase electricity tariffs (English)

Several factions vehemently oppose CEB's proposal to increase electricity tariffs (English)

Bar Association members decide to refrain from appearing in courts tomorrow (English)

Bar Association members decide to refrain from appearing in courts tomorrow (English)

Maha Shivaratri celebrated with devotion; Religious rituals held at Kovils across Sri Lanka (English)

Maha Shivaratri celebrated with devotion; Religious rituals held at Kovils across Sri Lanka (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Govt continues to mislead the people, Opposition Leader claims on underworld tensions (English)

Govt continues to mislead the people, Opposition Leader claims on underworld tensions (English)

CEB proposes 13.56% increase in electricity tariffs for second quarter of 2026 (English)

CEB proposes 13.56% increase in electricity tariffs for second quarter of 2026 (English)