Special announcement for 2025 O/L exam candidates

The Commissioner General of Examinations, A. K. S. Indika Kumari Liyanage, has urged candidates sitting for the 2025 G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) Examination to pay close attention to the official examination timetable.

Speaking at a media briefing regarding the examination, which is scheduled to commence tomorrow (17), she emphasized that candidates must strictly follow the timetables published on the official website and the official Facebook page of the Department of Examinations, Sri Lanka.

Liyanage further noted that the sequence of subjects for the 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th days of the examination has been revised compared to the previous year.

Therefore, she advised all candidates to ensure they are using the correct and updated schedule to avoid any confusion.

The 2025 G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) Examination is scheduled to commence at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow (17).

Candidates are required to arrive at their respective examination centers at least one hour prior to the start of the exam, she said.

For the afternoon sessions, which are scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m., candidates must report to their examination centers by 12:30 p.m., the Commissioner General of Examinations emphasized.

Liyanage confirmed that bringing mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, smartwatches, notes, or any documents into the examination hall is strictly forbidden.

She also stressed the importance of identification, noting that every candidate must carry a valid identity document until the conclusion of the examinations.

While school candidates may use a National Identity Card, a valid driving license, or a passport, private candidates are permitted to use a temporary identity card certified by a Grama Niladhari officer with two photographs, if necessary.

Candidates are further advised to carefully read all instructions on the question paper before beginning to answer, to ensure they have received all relevant sections.

The Commissioner General highlighted the importance of effective time management and the accurate recording of examination index numbers.

Instructions were also given to maintain clear handwriting and to strictly avoid the use of correction fluid (Tipex); any errors should simply be crossed out with a single line.

Additionally, she reminded candidates to ensure their answer sheets are securely and correctly attached before submission.

Finally, the Commissioner General emphasized that all candidates must adhere to examination hall rules and arrive in a manner that allows for clear facial identification.

She warned that any behavior that disturbs other candidates—whether during the examination or during breaks—is strictly prohibited and could lead to the suspension of results.