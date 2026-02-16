25 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka Navy

Twenty-five Indian fishermen have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy while allegedly fishing in Sri Lankan high seas in the Palk Strait earlier this morning (16).

The fishermen had reportedly ventured into the sea last night (15) in two mechanised boats and were engaged in fishing activities when they were intercepted by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel.

The Navy stated that the fishermen had crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and entered Sri Lankan waters.

They were subsequently arrested on charges of fishing in the Sri Lankan territorial waters after crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and were taken to Kankesanthurai port.

The two mechanised boats used by the fishermen were also impounded by the Sri Lankan Navy for further investigations.