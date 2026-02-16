Modi to visit Israel soon for key talks with Netanyahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Israel later this month as the two countries seek to further deepen bilateral ties in key areas, especially defence, agriculture and counter-terrorism, official sources confirmed on Sunday.

Though the exact dates of the much-anticipated visit are yet to be announced, indications are the Indian leader will travel to the Jewish nation on 27-28 February.

This will be Modi’s third first visit to Israel during his third term in office. It comes nearly nine years after Modi visited the country last. He will hold extensive talks with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom he enjoys a close personal relationship. The two leaders are expected not only to discuss bilateral cooperation but also regional and global developments, including the security situation in West Asia.

The two leaders had an animated discussion last month during which Netanyahu extended an invitation to the PM to visit his country.

The visit comes at a time when both countries are keen to clinch a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar recently said the two countries are set to fast-track negotiations for an FTA.

India and Israel have steadily upgraded their ties over the past decade, with defence and security cooperation emerging as one of the central pillars of the partnership.

Israel is among India’s key defence technology partners, supplying critical systems ranging from missiles and drones to surveillance and air defence platforms. The two countries have also expanded cooperation in cyber security, space and innovation ecosystems.

The Gaza Peace Plan, the multilateral agreement between Israel and Hamas that aims to address the ongoing Gaza war, will obviously figure during the talks between the two sides.

Netanyahu has already briefed the Indian leadership on the implementation and progress of the Gaza Peace Plan even as Modi reiterated India’s consistent support for a just, durable peace in the region.

The two countries, both victims of terrorism, have solidly backed each other in the global fight against the menace. India was among the first countries to condemn the October 7, 2023, terror attack by Hamas while Israel came in full support of India’s stand against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in April last year.

PM Modi is expected to be accompanied by a high-powered delegation during his visit, including important ministers and business leaders.

